NFL World Heartbroken Over Longtime Executive's Death

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of Sun Life Stadium during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills on September 27, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL world is heartbroken over the sudden passing of a beloved Miami Dolphins executive.

Saturday night, the Dolphins announced that longtime team VP Jason Jenkins had died suddenly at the age of 47.

"Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people," Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said. "Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children."

The NFL world is heartbroken over the tragic news.

This is a crushing loss for the Dolphins and the NFL world as a whole.

Our thoughts are with Jason's friends and family members.