NFL World Is Already Speculating About Arch Manning

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit from the 2023 class, announced on Thursday that he's committing to Texas. His other options were Alabama and Georgia.

Manning is the son of former Ole Miss wideout Cooper Manning. In 27 career starts at Isidore Newman, he has 5,731 yards with 72 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions.

Although we're still a year away from seeing Manning suit up for the Longhorns, there's so much hype surrounding him right now.

In fact, sports fans believe Manning could make more money at Texas than a lot of NFL players simply because of NIL deals.

"Arch Manning is about to make more money in endorsements than 70% of QBs on NFL rosters," David Gardner tweeted.

"Arch Manning didn’t chose Texas because of money but the amount of NIL deals he will have will look like an NFL rookie contract," one fan said.

"In 1981 Archie Manning has the highest salary in the NFL at $600,000. College freshman Arch Manning will make several times more," another fan wrote.

Per On3's NIL valuation, Manning is currently listed at $3.1 million. That would make him the most valuable high school football recruit in the nation.

Of course, Manning could earn a lot more money if he ends up reaching his full potential at Texas.

And if Manning lives up to the hype at Texas, he'll most likely follow in his uncles' footsteps and become an NFL quarterback.