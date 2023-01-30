NFL World Is Calling For An Obvious Rules Change Today

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The NFL World is calling for what appears to be an obvious rules change following the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The Eagles topped the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The 49ers lost both of their quarterbacks, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, to injuries during the game.

Following the game, the NFL World is calling for a third quarterback to be allowed to dress, though not count against the team's roster limit.

It makes sense.

"Taking nothing away from how well the Eagles are playing, it’s pretty evident why the league needs to reinstate the third-QB rule. Not having three bona fide quarterbacks available for each team is a terrible look for the sport," a former NFL executive suggested.

It should happen.

"Hey check it out everyone! Mike Tannenbaum is finally right about something..." one fan wrote.

"Even if it’s just for the playoffs!!!" one fan added.

"Easy: Allow teams to designate/dress an emergency QB that doesn’t count against the gameday limit. They’re not doing anything else anyway," one fan suggested.

"This is the best take you have had in a while. Way better than the disaster last week of you saying Fields should be traded. Great Job! Getting better!" one fan added.

Make it happen, NFL.