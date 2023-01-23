NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott.

Probably, anyway.

But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

The Cowboys have won 12 games in back-to-back years, though they've lost in the playoffs to the 49ers in two straight seasons, as well.

Dallas will make some moves this offseason, but trading the quarterback probably won't be one of them.