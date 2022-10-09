NFL World Is Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Today

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Fans wait for the start of the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Browns feds are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland kicker Cade York had another rough Sunday, missing a couple of critical kicks in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

While York had a big Week 1, fans are now calling for a change at kicker today.

"Cut Cade York tomorrow. Or tonight. That 58-yarder against Carolina was an anomaly. Guy is garbage," one fan wrote.

"If Cade York isn’t cut by tomorrow then I genuinely want the team to be sold. I’m sick of this," another fan added.

"Cut Cade York now," one fan added.

"Cut Cade York… officially. Every game we’ve lost comes down to him being the common denominator," one fan added.

The Browns dropped to 2-3 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, improved to 3-2.