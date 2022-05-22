NFL World Is Celebrating Julian Edelman On Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman turns 36 years old today, and the team's fanbase is busy showing him love on social media.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2009, Edelman spent his entire 12-year career in New England. During that time he established himself as one of Tom Brady's most trusted receivers and a clutch postseason performer.

Edelman didn't play for the Patriots last season, but his time away from the franchise hasn't diminished fans' appreciation for him.

Edelman finished his career as a three-time Super Bowl champion and the MVP of Super Bowl LIII. He was also a member of the Patriots' All-Decade team for the 2010s.

The next stop for Edelman will be enshrinement in the organization's Hall of Fame when he's eligible in a few years.

He is one of several dynasty-era Patriots who will eventually be inducted.