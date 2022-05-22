NFL World Is Celebrating Julian Edelman On Sunday
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman turns 36 years old today, and the team's fanbase is busy showing him love on social media.
A seventh-round draft pick in 2009, Edelman spent his entire 12-year career in New England. During that time he established himself as one of Tom Brady's most trusted receivers and a clutch postseason performer.
Edelman didn't play for the Patriots last season, but his time away from the franchise hasn't diminished fans' appreciation for him.
Edelman finished his career as a three-time Super Bowl champion and the MVP of Super Bowl LIII. He was also a member of the Patriots' All-Decade team for the 2010s.
The next stop for Edelman will be enshrinement in the organization's Hall of Fame when he's eligible in a few years.
He is one of several dynasty-era Patriots who will eventually be inducted.