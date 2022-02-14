NFL World Is Debating The Worst Super Bowl Commercial

For a great number of Super Bowl Sunday viewers, the fun of the night isn’t the game but rather the commercials. With so many top tier commercials getting released on that day though, there are bound to be some stinkers.

Since last night, fans have been debating endlessly over what the worst Super Bowl commercial of the night was. On Twitter, the conversation is arguably more heated than anywhere else.

The one that seems to be getting the most noise – for better or worse – is Coinbase. The commercial for the cryptocurrency exchange featured a floating QR code that linked to their app. A ton of people have argued that commercial is the worst of the Super Bowl.

But Coinbase is hardly a unanimous All-Pro Worst Commercial. Some have argued that the UberEats, Budweiser, Pringles and Hellmann’s commercials were as bad or worse:

That CoinBase commercial goes down as the worst Super Bowl commercial ever — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) February 14, 2022

Pete Davidson got a Super Bowl commercial too so this is officially one of the worst Kanye days ever. — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) February 14, 2022

uber eats single-handedly delivering the worst super bowl commercial yet — emma (@histcrian) February 14, 2022

That was the worst @Budweiser commercial they ever aired at the super bowl — cody carter (@carter7745) February 14, 2022

That Pringles commercial needs to never be replayed again. Worst one of the night.#SuperBowl — VnM 87 (@KANE_4_LIFE) February 14, 2022

Still others feel that the entire genre of B- and D-list celebrities appearing in Super Bowl commercials is worse than anything else:

The worst genre of Super Bowl commercial is the We Hired Every Celebrity — Jacob Brogan (@Jacob_Brogan) February 14, 2022

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a lot of arguments and debates in the aftermath. Though usually those are reserved for the action on the field.

Companies invest millions into producing their Super Bowl commercial on top of the millions they already pay for their times lots. Not everyone manages to spend that money wisely.

What do you think was the worst commercial of Super Bowl LVI?