The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Is Debating The Worst Super Bowl Commercial

Shot of Super Bowl LVI logo.01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: The Super Bowl LVI logo stands outside Sofi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet here on February 13, 2022 (local time) in the 56th final game for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

For a great number of Super Bowl Sunday viewers, the fun of the night isn’t the game but rather the commercials. With so many top tier commercials getting released on that day though, there are bound to be some stinkers.

Since last night, fans have been debating endlessly over what the worst Super Bowl commercial of the night was. On Twitter, the conversation is arguably more heated than anywhere else.

The one that seems to be getting the most noise – for better or worse – is Coinbase. The commercial for the cryptocurrency exchange featured a floating QR code that linked to their app. A ton of people have argued that commercial is the worst of the Super Bowl.

But Coinbase is hardly a unanimous All-Pro Worst Commercial. Some have argued that the UberEats, Budweiser, Pringles and Hellmann’s commercials were as bad or worse:

Still others feel that the entire genre of B- and D-list celebrities appearing in Super Bowl commercials is worse than anything else:

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a lot of arguments and debates in the aftermath. Though usually those are reserved for the action on the field.

Companies invest millions into producing their Super Bowl commercial on top of the millions they already pay for their times lots. Not everyone manages to spend that money wisely.

What do you think was the worst commercial of Super Bowl LVI?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.