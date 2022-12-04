NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass in a general view in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

You have to do it now, Broncos.

On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late.

Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon.

This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing.

"I've said this on pods but it bears repeating: the Broncos should fire Nate Hackett and promote Ejiro Evero to the interim role. Give him a taste of managing HC responsibilities while still calling the defense. If he can handle it, he is clearly your future HC," one analyst wrote.

"Fire Nathaniel Hackett," one fan added.

"Please fire Nathaniel Hackett maybe it’ll convince the Fed to stop hiking rates as much," another fan wrote.

"Just fire Hackett already. Seriously what are we waiting for at this point?" one fan added.

"Fire Hackett. Bench Russ. Sue him for fraud. Ship him to Siberia. End this nightmare. I hate watching him. Hate how he finds more ways to suck week after week. What a fraudulent player," one fan added.

It needs to happen on Monday.