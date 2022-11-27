NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Get Fired

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Another week, another Sunday of NFL fans calling for a head coach to get fired.

At some point, the fans are probably going to be heard. Perhaps it'll be today.

On Sunday, the Broncos are losing to the lowly, Sam Darnold-led Panthers, 20-3.

On social media, fans are calling for head coach Nathaniel Hackett to get fired.

"If I owned the Broncos I'd fire Nathaniel Hackett on the flight home and bring in a coach from the outside to finish the season and see if he can figure out what's wrong with Russell Wilson. The investment in Russ is too great not to try to get it fixed ASAP," Michael David Smith tweeted.

"Are the Broncos going to fire Hackett or will it be a “mutual decision”? another fan wondered.

"The Broncos have to fire Hackett and pray that a veteran HC can make the team functional because if Wilson is this useless long-term they might as well just not play for the next three years," one fan added.

Should the Broncos make the call today?