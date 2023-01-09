NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Quay Walker #7 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after being disqualified for an unsportsmanlike penalty during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning.

Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision.

You can't do this.

While Walker was ejected, many in the NFL world believe that more punishment is necessary.

He should face suspension, too.

"Quay Walker deserves a one-year suspension from the NFL. He has exhibited a pattern of dangerous behavior that could lead to a bystander getting seriously injured during a game. That is absolutely unacceptable," one fan wrote.

"Dude, Quay Walker is a straight up punk for this. I’d say he deserves a suspension but he’s got an extra month and a half off now," one fan added.

"Quay Walker should get a multiple game suspension for that dirty move to shove a member of the Lions’ medical personnel team. Following a week where the whole world was praising these folks for the work they did with Damar Hamlin, Walker should be punished severely for that," one fan added.

"If Walker is actually a member of this team next year, he should have a healthy suspension to start it. This is a rare and special breed of stupidity, not just because of the last week, but anytime," another fan wrote.

How big of a suspension should Walker be facing?