NFL World Is Disgusted By Fan's Behavior At Game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL world is pretty disgusted by how a fan behaved at the Patriots at Raiders game on Sunday.

Las Vegas pulled off an epic win over New England on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders shocked the Patriots with a wild last-second win on an errant lateral pass by New England, recovered and returned for a score by Chandler Jones.

One Raiders fan took things incredibly too far.

"Someone find me this man. I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in “her” stadium. Absolute shit ending for NE & she’s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn’t. He deserves some love," one fan wrote.

The NFL world is truly disgusted by this behavior.

"Raiders fans should petition to ban her from games. Pathetic & unhinged. Sheesh," one fan wrote.

"This man deserves all the praise in the world for not reacting to anything this wild Raiders fan was doing," one fan wrote.

"This Raiders fan is a bad human. And the worst part about it is that even when this goes so viral she sees/hears/reads all the comments, she'll dismiss them immediately and spend zero seconds to consider her actions. On the flip side, this dude showed incredible restraint here," one fan added.

"Raiders fans are the best and the worst. No way this lady doesn’t have a let’s go Brandon bumper sticker next to her raider nation decal," one fan added.

"As a Raiders fan this indefensible. All up in that man’s personal space over a game. Dude shouldn’t have to be applauded for showing this kind of restraint because it shouldn’t happen. Couldn’t have been me," one fan added.

Do better, people.