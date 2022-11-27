NFL World Is Disgusted By The Sean Taylor Statue

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Washington Commanders fans attend an unveiling of a memorial for Sean Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his death prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders unveiled their new Sean Taylor tribute on Sunday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, it's not going over well.

Taylor, who was tragically killed 15 years ago, is being honored by the Washington franchise on Sunday. But the "statue" the Commanders have unveiled is not being received in good form.

Photos of the new memorial have gone viral on social media on Sunday.

The NFL World is pretty disgusted by the "statue" the Commanders unveiled.

"this cannot possibly be real," one fan wrote.

"wow impressive that must've easily taken all of 10 minutes to build respect," one fan added.

"At least put the tape on the face mask," another fan wrote on social media.

"This is a poor effort, as far down as the black gloves, that he barely ever wore…he would be known for taping his fingers / no gloves. Maybe put him in his safety stance? just looks lazy for a legend of the game," one fan added.

Do better next time, Commanders.