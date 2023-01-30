NFL World Is Feeling Awful For 1 Bengals Player

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Joseph Ossai #58 and Zach Carter #95 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackle Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFL world is feeling terrible for Bengals defender Joseph Ossai on Monday morning.

Ossai made the critical late-hit penalty on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night, leading to Kansas City's game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal.

Following the game, Ossai took a lot of heat on social media. But many in the NFL world are expressing their sympathy for Ossai.

"Let’s remember Joseph Ossai is 22 years old. He made a mistake. I feel awful for him. He will be haunted by this for the rest of his life. He needs support from teammates and fans. If we care about the mental health of pro athletes, this is a great chance to prove it," one fan wrote.

"Ossai played his ass off today. Awful that has to be the lasting image from this game," one fan added.

"Joseph Ossai played a great game for Cincinnati last night. Committed a penalty trying to make a play for his team, awful timing. Love seeing his teammates rally around him," one fan added.

"I feel Terrible for Ossai ! Awful man," another fan wrote.

"I am so sad for Ossai. What an awful feeling. He needs all the hugs," one fan added.

Hopefully, we'll see Ossai back making big plays in the playoffs in 2024.