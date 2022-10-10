NFL World Is Furious With Bengals Coach Zac Taylor
Zac Taylor helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl last year, but Cincinnati's head coach has faced a lot of criticism this season.
Most of it is deserved.
The Bengals are currently trailing the Ravens, 13-10, at the end of the third quarter on Sunday night. Taylor is facing heavy criticism for his questionable play-calling.
"Zac Taylor as a play caller just doesn’t work. I don’t know what else to say. It just does not work," one fan wrote.
"Zac Taylor at it again. Just awful play calls," one fan added.
"2nd & goal from the 1-yard line and Zac Taylor is out here calling pitchy pitchy woo woo 14 yards behind the line of scrimmage to set up 3rd & goal from the 15," another fan added.
Some more reactions:
"Arrest Zac Taylor for crimes against football."
"Zac Taylor is holding this team back."
"The world has to suffer through Zac Taylor in the year 2022. A sad reality."
Perhaps the Bengals can come away with a win tonight, but it likely won't change the minds of the Taylor critics.