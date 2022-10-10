NFL World Is Furious With Bengals Coach Zac Taylor

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Zac Taylor helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl last year, but Cincinnati's head coach has faced a lot of criticism this season.

Most of it is deserved.

The Bengals are currently trailing the Ravens, 13-10, at the end of the third quarter on Sunday night. Taylor is facing heavy criticism for his questionable play-calling.

"Zac Taylor as a play caller just doesn’t work. I don’t know what else to say. It just does not work," one fan wrote.

"Zac Taylor at it again. Just awful play calls," one fan added.

"2nd & goal from the 1-yard line and Zac Taylor is out here calling pitchy pitchy woo woo 14 yards behind the line of scrimmage to set up 3rd & goal from the 15," another fan added.

Some more reactions:

"Arrest Zac Taylor for crimes against football."

"Zac Taylor is holding this team back."

"The world has to suffer through Zac Taylor in the year 2022. A sad reality."

Perhaps the Bengals can come away with a win tonight, but it likely won't change the minds of the Taylor critics.