NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it.

With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.

While the Bengals vs. Steelers game is much closer, fans are upset by the decision.

"Vikings are getting their asses kicked so bad that CBS won’t let me see it," one fan tweeted.

"Nahhh I’m actually upset! I wanna watch the game" one fan wrote.

"I’m upset about it tbh.." another fan wrote.

"I’m highkey pissed lol, can’t even watch on Sunday ticket," another fan added.

"I finally get a game where Dallas is dominating comfortably and CBS switches to the Steelers. Are you kidding me?!?!?!" one fan added.

Those in local markets are still able to watch the game, but the Cowboys have millions of fans across the world.

They're out of luck right now.