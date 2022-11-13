NFL World Is Furious With DK Metcalf Penalty Call

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) looks across the field prior to an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

NFL fans want referees to call penalties when they're deserved, but they don't want them to get too involved in the game.

Many believe the refs got too involved in the game on Sunday morning.

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for conduct with an official. This pushed Seattle 15 yards back, perhaps out of field goal territory, though the kick was still made.

NFL fans are not happy with the penalty call.

"That ref instigated the penalty on @dkm14 He was following DK and touching him. #Seahawks," one fan tweeted.

"Wait, WHAT?? DK Metcalf received a Unsportsmanlike Penalty for saying “You?,'" another fan added.

"This nfl season is a complete disaster. What a joke," another fan added.

"Ref should’ve been ejected," one fan added.

Tampa Bay is currently leading Seattle, 14-3, in the first half on Sunday.