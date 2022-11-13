NFL World Is Furious With Field Conditions In Germany

Players vie for the football during an American Football NFL match between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images) CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Whenever the NFL plays a game in a stadium that typically doesn't host games, there's always concerns about the conditions of the grass field.

Today, the Bucs are playing the Seahawks in Germany, at Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich.

While the field appeared to be in good shape early on, there's been a lot of slipping.

NFL fans are not happy with the conditions.

NFL fans have been voicing their concerns with the field on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully no one is going to get hurt.

"Is the NFL Network broadcast intentionally ignoring how bad this field in Germany is? Players have been slipping all game," one fan wondered.

"“We want a safe field” - nfl players playing on this god awful grass field in Germany," another fan tweeted.

"The field looks like s---. They’ve been preparing for this game for how long? And that’s what they come up with? They don’t have lawn care specialists in Germany?" one fan added.

Tampa Bay is currently leading Seattle, 21-9, late in the fourth quarter.

Sunday's game is airing on NFL Network.