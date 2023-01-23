NFL World Is Furious With League's Controversial Plan

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 15: Interior view of Arrowhead Stadium and it's snowy field prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment.

But will we get those games moving forward?

According to a report, the NFL is seriously considering holding neutral-site conference championship games.

"Permanently moving to neutral-site conference title games would give the NFL a chance to evaluate potential Super Bowl sites and reward teams with Super Bowl–quality stadiums," Sports Illustrated reports.

Don't do it, NFL.

"A perfect way to make the best record in the regular season virtually meaningless. Horrible idea," one fan wrote.

"Absurd idea. The reason the NFL regular season is important is bc teams fight for their lives each week for the chance at home field throughout. You want to make your regular season substantially less relevant (see the NBA) do this," one fan added.

"This has got to be the work of Jerry Jones figuring this is the only way AT&T stadium will ever host a championship game," one fan joked.

"Because the NFL has zero opportunities to evaluate the stadiums 17+ weeks each year..." one fan added.

While this decision would likely result in more money for the NFL, it would be a mistake.