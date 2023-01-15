NFL World Is Furious With Mike McDaniel On Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off an improbable playoff upset Sunday.

Going to Buffalo with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins erased an early 17-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. They had the ball down by three late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to tie or take the lead.

The game boiled down to a 4th-and-1 with 2:28 remaining. However, the Dolphins didn't snap the play on time.

Following the crucial delay-of-game penalty, Thompson threw an incomplete pass on a longer fourth down. Some viewers blamed Mike McDaniel for the costly blunder.

McDaniel helped the Dolphins snap a five-year playoff drought in his first season as head coach despite losing quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater late in the season.

Hardly anybody gave them a chance to win at Highmark Stadium, but they nearly shocked the world with help from three takeaways and a 50-yard punt return from Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Yet the Dolphins ultimately couldn't outscore a high-powered Bills offense behind Thompson, who only completed 18 of 45 completions for 220 yards, a touchdown, and two picks.

The Bills ran out the clock to secure a 34-31 victory. They'll host a second-round game next week while McDaniel's Dolphins begin their offseason.