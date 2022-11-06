NFL World Is Furious With Missed Penalty Call On Sunday

The Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in controversial fashion on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago was on the receiving end of a couple of questionable pass interference decisions in the loss to Miami.

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is furious with the situation.

"Watching so many of these games come down to one possession or one play it is really crazy how Pass Interference is called so inconsistently. Bears were penalized on a questionable call in the 4th Qtr but didn’t get this one??" he tweeted.

He's not wrong, either.

ESPN host - and noted Chicago fan - Michael Wilbon is extremely upset, too.

"So, I presume the NFL will issue the Bears and apology for a completely blown call on an obvious pass interference? That after handing Miami every cheesy call all afternoon?" he tweeted.

Somehow, the referees missed this blatant interference call on Sunday afternoon.

"This wasn’t called pass interference," Bears Nation tweeted.

How does that happen?

Bears fans have a right to be upset - very upset, to be honest.

"Is there a ref in the state of Illinois who knows how to call pass interference?" another fan wondered.

The Bears fell to 3-6 on the season on Sunday, while the Dolphins improved to 6-3.