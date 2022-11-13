NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down.

However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon.

Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for it on fourth down, rather than kicking a field goal to go up by 13 points.

The decision backfired, as Josh Allen threw an interception and proceeded to get injured on the return.

The Bills head coach is facing some criticism for what he decided on Sunday afternoon.

"Sean McDermott can be so frustrating. You're up four with four minutes, RUN THE BALL," one fan tweeted.

"Sean McDermott just got Josh Allen hurt with a terrible fourth down call for the Bills. Vikings need two scores against the best defense in the NFL. Take the FG you clown," one fan added.

"Gonna send Sean McDermott a subpoena on behalf of my fantasy team for crimes against Josh Allen’s health," one fan added.

"Sean McDermott’s dumb decision bailed out by a bad kicker for Minnesota. And Dorsey’s play call on 4th and 2 was even worse," another fan wrote.

The Bills are leading the Vikings, 27-23, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.