NFL World Is Furious With Team's Classless Celebration

Less than a week ago, medical personnel had to perform CPR on Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field in the middle of a game.

Today, the Pittsburgh Steelers players did a CPR-looking celebration after a play on Sunday.

While the Steelers probably weren't thinking about Hamlin with this celebration - it's been done by others throughout the season - it's not a good look on Sunday.

NFL fans are not happy.

"Classless Steelers with the CPR celebration," one fan wrote.

"Gross. I missed this during the game somehow," one fan wrote.

"Yeah, not the right week to do this celebration on a football field...." one fan added.

"Classless. As good of a coach as Tomlin is, this has always been the problem," one fan wrote.

"Christ on an actual bike. Some players truly do miss a handful of key brain cells..." one fan added.

While the Steelers have likely been doing this throughout the season, perhaps they should've scrapped it this week.