NFL World Is Furious With Vikings vs. Giants Referees

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 08: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts talks to a referee during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are trailing the New York Giants by seven points with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening.

Minnesota was just helped by a questionable at-best penalty call on New York.

The Giants were called for an extremely suspect roughing the passer penalty on a Cousins incompletion. This moved the Vikings 15 yards up the field.

"This was just called roughing the passer and the Giants should be livid. This stuff should not happening in the postseason. Horrible," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Calls don't get much worse than that.

Time will tell if the brutal penalty call will end up costing the Giants the game.

New York and Minnesota are heading to the end of the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

The game is airing on FOX.