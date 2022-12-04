NFL World Is Heartbroken Over Comeback Sunday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

For much of Sunday afternoon, it looked like the Chicago Bears were finally going to do it to Aaron Rodgers.

Chicago led Green Bay early on, with Rodgers and the Packers looking frustrated.

This would've been a huge win for a young Bears team, as Rodgers and the Packers have dominated Chicago in recent years, especially at Soldier Field.

But Rodgers and the Packers staged a late comeback, ultimately winning, 28-19, to stay somewhat alive in the NFC playoff race.

Bears fans are heartbroken.

"Could be a heartbreaking loss but Fields has looked surgical today and the defense has looked like we found a couple diamonds in the rough," one fan wrote.

"Looks like the making of another heartbreaking, almost had it; 1 score #Bears loss," one fan added.

"I wanted to win this one and bury the boogeyman," another fan wrote.

"This one hurts," another fan added.

And to make matters worse, the Packers now have one more all-time win than the Bears.

Better luck next time, Chicago.