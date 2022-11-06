NFL World Is Laughing At Embarrassing Kickoff Video

Only the Jets, right?

The New York Jets had arguably the worst - but funniest - kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon.

New York's kick barely made it a couple of yards, as their kicker stumbled as he made contact with the ball.

Video of the embarrassing kickoff video has gone viral on social media.

That's certainly not how you want to do it, Jets!

NFL fans are laughing at the embarrassing kickoff video on Sunday afternoon.

"And finally The Jets are back!!" one fan joked.

"That’s the jets i know," another fan added.

"I have never seen this before, ever," another fan wrote on social media.

"When that clock falls back..." one fan joked.

The Jets, 5-3 on the season, are currently trailing the Buffalo Bills, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon.