NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NFL fans weren't happy with Cris Collinsworth on Sunday evening.

The longtime "Sunday Night Football" analyst didn't do his typical "slide in" prior to the Bengals vs. Ravens game.

Fans took to social media to weigh in on the disappointing move from Collinsworth.

"No ‘Collinsworth Slide’ today? We need that every Sunday!!" one fan wrote.

Collinsworth had previously opened up about why he hadn't done the slide yet this year.

“Mike Tirico doesn’t do the opening monologue, so what am I going to do?” Collinsworth said. “It’s like, I’m sitting there, I could lean out, but it’d be stupid. So, what do you do? Do you do it just for effect?”

The Ravens and the Bengals, meanwhile, are currently tied at 10-10 at halftime.

The game is airing on NBC.