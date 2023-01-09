NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell enters the stadium ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo.

Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down.

"The NFL made some Bengals fans take down signs critical of Roger Goodell during Sunday's game at Paycor Stadium," FOX 19 Now tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL World isn't too happy with that decision.

"if you need a team to root for this postseason, hop on board the Bengals bandwagon. Goodell is a clown," one fan wrote.

"If you saw the officiating today, you saw the signs weren’t the only thing Goodell controlled," one fan added.

"Goodell can’t take his feelings getting hurt and then this proceeds to happen," one fan added.

The Bengals won on Sunday, clinching the AFC North division, but the Chiefs will have the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.