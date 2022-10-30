NFL World Is Not Happy With Sean McVay's Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is taking some heat for a controversial decision late in his team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite appearing to wave the white flag late in the fourth quarter against the 49ers, the Rams still had wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the game, down 17 points with about a minute to play.

Kupp ended up getting hurt. Thankfully, he was able to walk off the field, but that doesn't mean he avoided injury.

Fans are not happy with McVay's decision to keep Kupp in the game.

"Kupp still being in the game after Sean McVay already waved the white flag by giving Malcolm Brown two straight carries down 17 is coaching malpractice," one fan wrote.

"If Kupp is hurt, I’m blaming you McVay. WTF is he still in the game?" one fan added.

"Hopefully Kupp OK. Maybe McVay got lucky. But he still did something beyond stupid," another fan wrote.

We're not sure why Kupp was still in the game at that point, especially given the time and score.

McVay will have to answer for that one following the Rams' latest defeat.