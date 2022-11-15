NFL World Is Praising Tom Brady For His Text Message

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Getting a private text message leaked is no fun, but for Tom Brady, it's apparently nothing to worry about.

An alleged text message sent from Brady to former teammate Antonio Brown was shared on social media on Monday night. Brown, who won a Super Bowl with Brady in Tampa Bay, posted the alleged message on social media.

"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you," Brady wrote, according to Brown's screen shot. "You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior. When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible."

Brady added: "I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months. You have seemed to have lost that humility and that APG. You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path."

Brady allegedly sent the message in early 2021.

NFL fans are praising Brady for his kind, well thought out message to his ex-teammate.

"AB posting this thinking it makes Brady look bad tells you everything you need to know," one fan wrote.

"AB spreading Tom Brady propaganda out of his own volition," one fan added.

"Tom Brady with a great message to AB and AB is acting like posting it is roasting Brady," another fan added.

"A) what’re the chances that’s an actual text from Tom. B) even if it is, this just shows how GOOD of a friend TB is. Your friends are supposed to help you succeed. Not condone or assist in a downward spiral," another fan added.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 46 touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Good for Tom Brady for trying to be a helpful friend.