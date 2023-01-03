NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried.

The NFL world sent their prayers to Hamlin during the frightening situation.

"Bills Mafia is with you," the Bills posted on Twitter.

"Prayers for Hamlin," said Ryan Shazier, whose NFL career ended after suffering a spinal injury in 2017. "I hope everything is okay."

"Prayers up to Damar Hamlin," ESPN's Elle Duncan wrote. "If you aren’t watching the gm. Just send a positive thought anyway."

"Praying for Damar Hamlin," The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach said. "My god, this is terrifying.

"This is terrifying," FS1's Joy Taylor said. "Praying that Hamlin is ok."

ESPN reported during the broadcast that medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin.

Our thoughts are with Hamlin, his teammates, and his family.