NFL World Is Praying For Buccaneers Star's Family

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday morning.

It's been an eventful week for the Bucs, but it's been an especially tough one for one standout player.

Devin White lost his father earlier this week.

"Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed away at age 45 on Thursday," Greg Auman tweeted on Friday.

Our thoughts are with Devin and his family during this difficult time.

"So sorry for your loss. Condolences and prayers your way, Devin," one fan tweeted.

"Terrible , I’m so sorry for him . Prayers are with you," one fan added.

"Damn man that’s so young," another fan added.

"Oh my goodness. So young. Prayers up to Devin White," another fan wrote.

"Sorry for your loss Devin I know the pain. Hope you are okay and with friends and family prayers to you," another fan wrote.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Devin and his friends and family members on Sunday.