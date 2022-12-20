NFL World Is Praying For Ex-Broncos Running Back

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin revealed crushing news about ex-teammate Ronnie Hillman.

Franklin said Tuesday that Hillman is in hospice care and "not doing well." He asked Broncos fans to pray for the former running back.

Fans saddened to learn of Hillman's condition sent their well-wishes to Hillman and his loved ones.

"Oh, no. This is tough news. Prayers our to Hillman and his family," Stadium Rant's Meghan Hall said.

This is terrible," a fan wrote. "Prayers to Ronnie and his family."

"Hillman is only 31, this is awful," Stephen Crociata said.

"Oh man," Jon Cooper said. "Prayers to him and all his loved ones. So sad."

Hillman spent his first four NFL seasons with the Broncos, who made him a third-round pick in 2012. He registered 2,276 yards and 13 touchdowns in 48 games, including a career-high 974 yards and seven touchdowns for a 2015 team that won the Super Bowl.

The California native last played for the Vikings and Chargers in 2016.

Our thoughts are with Hillman and his family.