NFL World Is Praying For First Round Pick On Sunday

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The NFL world is praying for a first round rookie on Sunday morning.

Minnesota Vikings first round pick Lewis Cine has been transported to the hospital following a scary injury against the New Orleans Saints.

Cine suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's game in London.

"Vikings first-round safety Lewis Cine suffered a lower-leg injury and is being carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg," Ari Meirov tweeted.

"Cine is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, per @JamieErdahl on the broadcast."

The NFL world is praying for the first round pick on this Sunday morning.

"Prayers up for Lewis Cine," one fan wrote.

"Prayers up for Lewis Cine. That did not look good," another fan added.

"That was a nasty injury for Lewis Cine. Prayers up for him," one fan added.

"Prayers up for Lewis Cine I hope he's ok," one fan wrote.

"Prayers up for Cine... hate to hear this," another fan added on Sunday.

Warning: This is graphic.

Get well soon, Lewis.