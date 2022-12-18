NFL World Is Praying For Injured Coach On Sunday

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NFL World is praying for an injured assistant coach on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report out of New Orleans, an assistant coach had to be carted off the field following a pregame collision before kickoff.

"Hearing it was Falcons DC Dean Pees who was carted off before the game after a Saints player ran into him during warmups," Nick Underhill tweeted.

Pees was reportedly carted off the field following an injury.

Video has emerged of the incident involving the assistant coach, as well.

The NFL world is praying for the injured coach on this Sunday afternoon.

"How do you run into someone like that in practice?" one fan wondered.

"Hopefully he's alright 🙏," one fan added.

"Prayers up for Papa Pees," another fan wrote on social media on Sunday.

The Falcons and the Saints are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on FOX.