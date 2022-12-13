NFL World Is Praying For Kyler Murray Monday Night

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Monday night's game started on a dour note, as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray got hurt on the opening drive.

Murray got carted off the field after suffering an apparent non-contact injury. Following the concerning scene, the Cardinals and other onlookers sent positive thoughts to Murray on Twitter.

Per NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti, the Cardinals called Murray questionable to return to Monday night's game against the New England Patriots with a knee injury. Lisa Salters said on the ESPN broadcast that Murray sobbed in the tunnel.

After signing a $230 million extension during the offseason, Murray posted an 87.1 quarterback rating through 10 inconsistent games. He previously missed two games with a thigh hamstring strain.

Although Arizona hasn't confirmed the 25-year-old's status, it's hard to envision Murray returning tonight. Hopefully he can avoid a serious setback, but the 4-8 Cardinals may take the cautious route even if their franchise quarterback didn't suffer a season-ending injury.