NFL World Is Praying For Lamar Jackson On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Prayers up for Lamar Jackson, as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been removed from Sunday's game.

The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon's game due to an injury. It's unclear if he will be able to return.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has taken his place on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL World is praying for Jackson and his safe return on Sunday.

"Hoping Lamar’s injury isnt serious…you never want that for a player. Prayers for him," one fan wrote.

"Prayers up for Lamar," another fan added.

"Prayers up for lamar!!!" one fan added.

"Oh s--- a knee injury for Lamar, doesn’t sound good. Prayers up," one fan added.

"Ravens season is over unfortunately. Prayers for Lamar though," one fan added.

Jackson is officially questionable to return to Sunday afternoon's game.

Hopefully, the knee injury is not as serious as it looked during the play.