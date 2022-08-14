NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Quarterback

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the Armed Forces present several flags on the field for the national anthem presentation prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The NFL world is praying for the family of a legendary Chiefs quarterback on Sunday morning.

Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has reportedly entered hospice care at the age of 87.

Our thoughts are with Dawson and his friends and family members.

Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback with the Chiefs, is featured in one of the most-iconic photographs in NFL history.

Dawson played for the Steelers, Browns and Chiefs over the course of his NFL career, winning Super Bowl IV.