NFL World Is Praying For Legendary Quarterback's Family

Terry Bradshaw and his family have secretly been through a lot over the past couple of years.

The legendary NFL quarterback and his family have opened up about his scary battle with cancer, which was kept hidden from the public until recently.

Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, revealed how much the health battle took a toll on her.

"I never said this to him, but inside I carried a lot more worry and stress than what I let him know I think."

Terry Bradshaw, who's back on the air this year, covering the NFL for Fox Sports, admitted how much his wife means to him.

"I can’t put into words how thankful I am for her. Seriously," Bradshaw shared.

Thankfully, the Bradshaw family is doing well now, thanks to Terry's recovery, though many are still praying for the legendary quarterback.

"Sometimes it harder on the spouse. I know it was on my husband," one fan admitted.

"I could tell he did not look well on TV. Glad he is doing well," another fan wrote.

"God bless you Terry Bradshaw! You're a good man," another fan wrote.

"Why is it always until we get a dire situation to evaluate life. Good for them to have that quality time !!" one fan added.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Bradshaw family.