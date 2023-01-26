NFL World Is Praying For Longtime Defensive Lineman

LANDOVER - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Jason Campbell #17, of the Washington Redskins, hands the ball to runningback Ladell Betts #46 in the fourth quarter of a game on November 26, 2006 against the Carolina Panthers at Fedex Field in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker revealed his life nearly ended earlier this week.

Baker, who played in the NFL from 2009-18, had a stroke. Thankfully, he survived.

"I can’t believe I had a stroke,” he said. “But God not done with me yet.”

TMZ Sports had more details:

Baker's mother says he suffered the "serious" stroke on Friday ... but doctors stated he is responding as if it were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery -- calling it a "miracle."

She added Baker required emergency surgery following the stroke.

The NFL world is praying for the longtime defensive lineman.

"Swaggy no prayers for a full recovery," one fan wrote.

"Damn. Get Better Swaggy!!!" one fan added.

"Prayers swaggy!" another fan wrote.

"Damn not Chris Baker that boy was fun to watch play always had a smile on his face stay blessed," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with Baker during this recovery time.