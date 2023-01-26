NFL World Is Praying For Longtime Defensive Lineman
Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker revealed his life nearly ended earlier this week.
Baker, who played in the NFL from 2009-18, had a stroke. Thankfully, he survived.
"I can’t believe I had a stroke,” he said. “But God not done with me yet.”
TMZ Sports had more details:
Baker's mother says he suffered the "serious" stroke on Friday ... but doctors stated he is responding as if it were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery -- calling it a "miracle."
She added Baker required emergency surgery following the stroke.
The NFL world is praying for the longtime defensive lineman.
"Swaggy no prayers for a full recovery," one fan wrote.
"Damn. Get Better Swaggy!!!" one fan added.
"Prayers swaggy!" another fan wrote.
"Damn not Chris Baker that boy was fun to watch play always had a smile on his face stay blessed," one fan added.
Our thoughts are with Baker during this recovery time.