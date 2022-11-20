NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month.

“If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly wrote. “If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with… and I hope as this sport develops so does the concern for head health and the research around it."

“And no, I’m not ok,” Kelly continued. “I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired... all of them.”

The NFL World is certainly thinking of Kelly Stafford on Sunday afternoon following Matthew's injury.

"Kelly Stafford is about to go on the rant of a lifetime on Instagram," one fan wrote.

"Kelly Stafford gunna be crying bout Matthew on IG live in a couple hours here.." one fan added.

"Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol AGAIN Kelly Stafford gonna cry again on the pod this week," one fan added.

The Rams are currently trailing the Saints in the second half.

Our thoughts are with the Stafford family.