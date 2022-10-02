NFL World Is Praying For Notable Kicker On Sunday

Our thoughts are with veteran NFL kicker Cairo Santos on Sunday morning.

The Chicago Bears veteran kicker did not travel with the team to New York for personal reasons. Now, it's been confirmed that Santos will not play on Sunday.

Chicago will have a new kicker against New York, but more importantly, our thoughts are with Santos as he deals with his personal issue.

We hope that everything is OK.

NFL fans have taken to social media to wish Santos the best in whatever he's going through.

"Hoping all is ok with him & his family," one fan wrote.

"Prayers to Cairo and his family!!" another fan wrote on social media.

"Hope he's all good :(," one fan added.

"Prayers up, I hope he and his family are okay," another fan added on social media.

Hopefully Santos will be back soon.