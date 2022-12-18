NFL World Is Praying For Ryan Tannehill On Sunday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ryan Tannehill is down and he probably won't be returning on Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback is being carted off the field and into the locker room, following an apparent foot or ankle injury on Sunday.

Tannehill was reportedly being carted into the locker room without his shoe or sock on, which is a sign that something is definitely wrong with his foot or ankle.

"Ryan Tannehill is being carted into the locker room with no shoe or sock on. A brutal sight," Ian Rapoport tweeted.

The NFL World is praying for the best for the Tennessee Titans quarterback.

"Prayers up for Ryan Tannehill hopefully he can come back from this," one fan wrote.

"prayers up for tannehill," another fan wrote.

"Prayers Up For Tannehill.." one fan added on social media on Sunday.

"Prayers to Ryan Tannehill. Hope it’s not serious," another fan wrote on social media.

The Titans are currently leading the AFC South, but if they lose Tannehill for a while, it could open the door for the Jaguars, who upset the Cowboys on Sunday.

Things could get interesting in that division. What's paramount, though, is that Tannehill is not seriously injured.

Hopefully everything is OK with him.