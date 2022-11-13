NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The NFL World has been thinking of and praying for the wife of a star quarterback this week.

Kelly Stafford posted an emotional note on her social media pages following the injury news about Matthew Stafford earlier in the week.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is in concussion protocol. Kelly Stafford admitted that she was not OK following the scary injury news.

Kelly Stafford, who had to have a brain tumor removed a couple of years ago, is understandably worried about her husband's physical - and mental - state due to this concussion scare.

Hopefully it's not as serious as it could be.

"Whether or not that means he has a concussion or not isn't for me to truly understand," head coach Sean McVay said. "But there's the necessary steps that we need to take."

NFL fans have been praying for Kelly and her family this week, wishing for the best.

"No way she lets him play another year. As an avid listener to her pod," one fan wrote.

"He’s not playing another down unfortunately," another fan added.

"Ugh... man, I feel for Kelly," one fan added.

"Kelly Stafford shared her concern of Matthew Stafford after he entered the concussion protocol + some quotes from Kelly after the Tua situation. It's hard to understand what these families go through," one fan added.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Our thoughts are with the Stafford family during this difficult time on social media.

The Rams are set to play the Cardinals on Sunday.