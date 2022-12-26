NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday.

Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend.

Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly this week. He was 72 years old.

Over the weekend, Bradshaw paid tribute to his longtime friend. The NFL world is praying for Bradshaw and the rest of Franco's friends and family members who are grieiving.

"Just a great man, great personality, big smile, great teammate... I'm going to miss him."

The NFL world is thinking of Bradshaw during this difficult time on Monday.

"I'm so sad of the passing of Franco Harris. I was 18 when that happened. I couldn't believe what I was watching. It was amazing. My condolences of your friend!" one fan wrote.

"Terry I couldn’t of said it better that’s the great thing about friendship even though you don’t see each other as much as you want to pick off right where you left off even if it was months ago !" one fan added.

"Im so happy they had a special night a few weeks back. This loss really stings. Prayers to everyone impacted by Franco," one fan added.

"It’s dusty in here . Same as it was when I first heard the news about Franco. RIP 32," another fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with Bradshaw and the rest of Franco's friends and family members.