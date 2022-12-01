NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw's Family

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The NFL World continues to think about Terry Bradshaw's family this year.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported that the Bradshaw family reality show, The Bradshaw Bunch, would not return for a third season on E!

The reason has to do with Terry Bradshaw's health. He was diagnosed with cancer toward the beginning of production earlier this year. The show was canceled so Bradshaw could focus entirely on his health.

Bradshaw has since been declared cancer free, though there's always the risk that it could come back. The NFL world continues to pray for the legendary quarterback and his family.

"Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention," TMZ Sports reported.

NFL fans continue to pray for Bradshaw and his family.

"Prayers for him to be cancer free from here on out," one fan wrote.

"Terry Bradshaw is one of the biggest reasons why I'm an NFL fan. As a kid, we watched Terry every time he was on TV with the Steelers. Wishing the original TB all the best and living cancer free. God Bless Terry!" one fan added.

"Thank you for sharing your private health issues Terry. I hope the Bradshaw's will be back on soon. I am very thankful you are doing well now. Continue to stay healthy. I want to see your grandbaby from last December," another fan added.

Our thoughts continue to be with Terry's friends and family members as they battle through all of this.