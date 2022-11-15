NFL World Is Praying For Troy Aikman's Family

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The National Football League is praying for legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman's family this week.

Monday night, during the Commanders vs. Eagles broadcast, Aikman shared that he lost his mother last week. He returned to the broadcasting booth on Monday night.

"She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said of his mother.

Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has been one of the top broadcasters in the league since retiring from his playing days.

The NFL world is thinking of Aikman's family following his heartbreaking news about his mom.

"Condolences to Troy Aikman and his family on the loss of his mother," one fan wrote.

"ESPN giving Joe Buck and Troy Aikman time to honor Aikman’s mother after she recently passed away is all class. That was very touching," one fan added.

"Very sad to hear about Troy Aikman’s mother, May her memory be a blessing," another fan added.

"Sorry to hear about the passing of your mother this week. I lost my dad last year, he was such a big fan of yours. I always used to joke with him that this picture he looked like the handsome devil Aikman!! Prayers up!" another fan told Troy.

Aikman announced the news earlier this week.

Our thoughts are with Troy's family.