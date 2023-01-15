NFL World Is Praying For Vikings Player On Sunday

A Minnesota Vikings helmet is placed on the field ahead of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will be without a veteran player on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota's Cameron Dantzler is dealing with a serious personal matter.

He will not play on Sunday.

The specifics of the situation with Dantzler are unclear at this time. However, it's believed to be something serious.

"Prayers for Cameron Dantzler. Whatever it is that he is going through rn must be fairly serious if he missed practice all week & will be out today," one fan wrote.

"Cam Dantzler questionable for Sunday against the Giants dealing with a serious personal matter.. we wish Cam the best," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with Cam and his family on Sunday afternoon.