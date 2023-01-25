NFL World Is Saddened By Dak Prescott Development

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

It's been a sad couple of days for Dak Prescott.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. On Wednesday, it was reported that Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, have broken up.

Prescott and Buffett had been dating for several years. They reportedly met in Texas.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Now, they're no longer together.

It has to sting a little bit more when you can't even get over a playoff loss with your longtime girlfriend there to support you. Hopefully Prescott is handling everything OK.

NFL fans are feeling sad for Prescott.

"Omg I feel so bad for Dak," one fan wrote.

"She broke up with Dak because he was never gonna give her a ring," one fan added.

"Bruh having a terrible month," another fan wrote on social media.

"What an awful week for him," one fan added on social media.

Hopefully, Prescott will be able to enjoy the dating life now that he's single. He's probably still recovering from that tough playoff loss to the 49ers, though.

Dallas once again failed to reach the NFC Championship Game, where they haven't been since the 1990s.