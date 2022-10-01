NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown.

Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years.

Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai pool in May went viral on social media.

The video is of course disturbing and graphic and Brown should face serious consequences for his actions.

However, it's also just sad.

Clearly, something has gone terribly wrong for the former NFL star. He likely needs serious help.

"Antonio Brown is being enabled too much by the people around him. He for sure needs help but that doesn’t excuse his behavior. What a sad story and fall from grace. I really hope this turns around," one fan wrote.

"Antonio Brown needs serious help with his mental. He needs less people around him co-signing his weird behavior. It’s CRAZY this is still a thing that has to be said. He has a self destructive element to his personality right now that he needs to get rid of before it’s too late," another fan wrote.

"Enough laughing about Antonio Brown, and enough pointing the finger. This man has serious mental issues, plain to anyone's eye to see. He needs help. His actions are not those of someone in their fully right mind," one fan added.

"As I’ve been saying since he was with the Raiders, Antonio Brown clearly needs some help…and he apparently needs some new friends as well. How did nobody else say or do anything to help this woman out?" another fan wrote on social media.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Brown, who began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, hasn't played in the league since he stormed off the field during a game against the Jets.

Hopefully Brown will eventually get the help he needs.