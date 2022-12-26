NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown Update

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Things keep getting more bizarre - and more sad - for Antonio Brown on social media.

The former National Football League wide receiver once again shared a private message from his ex-quarterback, Tom Brady, on social media.

We're not sure what is motivating Brown to behave like this. But it's truly saddening.

"When you aren't feeling great, call me!" Brady said to Brown.

The NFL world does not endorse Brown's behavior, of course. However, it's still fair to just feel bad for what the ex-NFL wide receiver has become.

This is just a bad look for Brown.

"Not exactly sure what Antonio Brown is trying to prove here because all I see is Tom Brady trying to help him out," one fan wrote.

"Welp, add this to the good things that Tom has done. I see absolutely nothing wrong here," one fan added.

"AB has done this a lot where he thinks he’s putting someone on blast but actually shows they care about him, doesn’t he? Remember JuJu," one fan wrote.

"All I see is Brady providing support. AB making himself look bad," another fan wrote.

"Antonio Brown proving TB12 is a great friend and teammate," one fan added.

"If you have a friend like that, cherish them don’t push them away for temporary gain. They do not come around often," another fan wrote.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hopefully Antonio Brown can get the help he needs.